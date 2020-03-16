Jessie Taken Alive-Rencountre dances with her daughter Mila Rencountre, 4, as Whitney Rencountre, behind them, beats the drum and sings at the Rockpile Museum on Saturday. The Rencountre's shared their culture through music, dance and storytelling at the Rockpile's Black and Yellow Theatre on Saturday.
People in the audience join Whitney Rencountre, Jessie Taken Alive-Rencountre and their daughter Mila Rencountre, 4, for the round dance to close out their program with the Black and Yellow Theatre at the Rockpile Museum on Saturday.
Jessie Taken Alive-Rencountre dances with her daughter Mila Rencountre, 4, as Whitney Rencountre, behind them, beats the drum and sings at the Rockpile Museum on Saturday. The Rencountre's shared their culture through music, dance and storytelling at the Rockpile's Black and Yellow Theatre on Saturday.
People in the audience join Whitney Rencountre, Jessie Taken Alive-Rencountre and their daughter Mila Rencountre, 4, for the round dance to close out their program with the Black and Yellow Theatre at the Rockpile Museum on Saturday.
As Coronavirus panic swept through Campbell County and the nation, canceling events left and right, the Rockpile Museum was unperturbed and went on with their Black and Yellow Theatre: Voices of the Powder River Basin from the Black Hills to Yellowstone, with Native American Educators, Whitney Rencountre and Jessie Taken Alive-Rencountre on Saturday.
The two, joined by their 4-year-old daughter Mila Rencountre, shared their culture and history with attendants through dance, song and storytelling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.