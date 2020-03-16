As Coronavirus panic swept through Campbell County and the nation, canceling events left and right, the Rockpile Museum was unperturbed and went on with their Black and Yellow Theatre: Voices of the Powder River Basin from the Black Hills to Yellowstone, with Native American Educators, Whitney Rencountre and Jessie Taken Alive-Rencountre on Saturday. 

The two, joined by their 4-year-old daughter Mila Rencountre, shared their culture and history with attendants through dance, song and storytelling. 

