If you’re thinking of making a large public records request to Campbell County, you’ll have to be prepared to pay a price.
Last week, the Campbell County Commissioners passed a policy regarding the cost of public records requests to help departments recoup the costs, mostly in staff time, that it takes to complete some of these requests.
Yep, and we seem to have a real crop of bad apples in Gillette recently. I wonder how many of the rotten apples that have been harassing the library are in the same crate as Dalby.
