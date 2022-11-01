A 34-year-old man was ticketed for alleged thefts from Pizza Hut and TLC Liquor and was also given trespass notices for Pizza Hut, Don’s Supermarket, the liquor store and the Super 8 Monday.
Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson said that about 1:30 p.m. Monday, a 30-year-old man who worked at Pizza Hut reported that a man in his mid-30s with blue pants, a tan coat and longer red hair left the business without paying for his $33.85 meal. The man was headed toward the Super 8 but could not be found at the time.
