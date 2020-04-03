Applebee's Grill and Bar are offering a pancake breakfast for $3 from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
“We know our neighbors need convenient and safe access to a delicious and affordable breakfast, so we’re opening our doors early on Saturday to invite the community to pick up a Pancake Breakfast Feast for only $3,” said Shawn Eby, CEO of Goalz Restaurant Group, local owner and operator of the four Applebee’s locations in Wyoming.
The Pancake Breakfast Feast offer includes three pancakes, two pieces of bacon and a choice of orange, apple or cranberry juice. It is only available only by Carside To Go pick-up service only and is not available for delivery. There is no need to call ahead.
