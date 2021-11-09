Back by popular demand, Will Rosier will be teaching another beginner knitting class from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Campbell County Public Library.
The library will provide yarn. If attendees prefer to buy their own, they should bring a size of 7 to 9 knitting needles and one skein of Red Heart acrylic yarn. Both are available at JoAnn Fabrics, Walmart and Hobby Lobby.
