Powder River Orthopedics and Spine (PROS) is having its first winter snow boot drive for kids through Dec. 15.
The doctors at the clinic came up with the idea to get involved and give back to the community.
There are 20 containers set up at businesses around Gillette for donations of gently used or new children’s boots.
All boots will be donated to the Council of Community Services to hand out to children in Gillette and surrounding communities who do not have access to warm winter clothes or boots.
Donation boxes are set up at the following locations:
- North Platte Physical Therapy: 620 4J Court
- Gillette Physical Therapy: 1013 E. Boxelder Road, suite 100
- Rehab Solutions: 1103 E. Boxelder Road, suite U
- CCH Physical Therapy: 501 S. South Burma Ave.
- Momentum: 305 E. Lakeway Road
- The Legacy: 1000 S. Douglas Highway
- CCMG Main Clinic: 501 S. South Burma Ave.
- PROS: 508 Stocktrail Ave., suite A
- Church of Latter-day Saints, both Gillette locations: 1500 Ohara Drive and 2903 Allen Ave.
- White’s Frontier Motors: 444 Skyline Drive
- Hand Therapy of Wyoming: 1211 S. Douglas Highway, suite 100
- Core 307 Physical Therapy: 548 Running W Drive
- Dr. Merryman- Chiropractic: 201 W. Lakeway Road #211
- Dr. Swartz- Chiropractic: 814 E. Sixth St.
- Universal Athletics: 2701 S. Douglas Highway
- CC Public Library: 2101 S. 4J Road
- CCMH-Cafeteria: 501 S. Burma Ave.
- CC Recreation Center: 250 Shoshone Ave.
- Gillette Optometric: 609 W. 4J Court
