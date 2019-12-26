The Campbell County Public Library will host its monthly Money Monday session on “Strategies to Pay Down Debt” at 6 p.m. Jan. 13.
Michelle Pierce, University of Wyoming Community Development Extension educator for the northeast area, will introduce eight tools from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s “Behind on Bills” publication (those attending will receive a free copy).
