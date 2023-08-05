These days, all foods are subject to trends.
Cupcakes, ramen and smashed foods are just a few that have piqued recent foody interest throughout the last decade.
Hummus is another food that’s achieved similar fame, finding it’s way into grocery stores prepackaged and on menus as an appetizer, or spread onto a sandwich.
The Middle Eastern dish is said to have been eaten in the Levant and Egypt since the 13th century.
Within the last decade, the dip has grown into a massive global market that’s expected to break $1 billion by 2026, according to Entrepreneur magazine.
PepsiCo takes the credit for the ancient food’s ongoing popularity, after taking over Sabra hummus and flooding the grocery market with the packaged dip.
If you’re still eating store bought hummus, however, you’re missing out.
Hummus is dip made traditionally with chickpeas, garlic, lemon juice and tahini — a ground sesame seed paste. Salt is also added.
Served with pita bread or your favorite sturdy chip, or raw vegetables, a fresh, creamy hummus is easy to make, inexpensive and requires no cooking. It’s also gluten and nut free.
Best of all besides its creamy tang, the dip comes together in a food processor as quick as it takes to get through a fast food line.
Unlike those greasy fries, it’s highly nutritious, with a nutrient profile that has many potential health benefits. Digestive support, anti-inflammatory qualities and blood sugar management, are all possible benefits, according to Healthline.com.
Hummus is also easy to nuance.
Using a traditional hummus recipe as a base, the dip has endless potential.
Here is a traditional hummus recipe and a few twists to try at home.
Traditional hummus
Ingredients
- 2 cans of chickpeas
- 1 or 2 cloves of garlic
- 1/3 cup tahini
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Salt to taste
Process
Throw everything into a food processor or strong blender and process for 4-5 minutes, until creamy. This step can’t be over done, unless you like that gritty store bought hummus.
Serve
Spread your hummus onto a plate and top with a generous drizzle of quality olive oil. Dust with a few pinches of cayenne pepper and or sumac.
Roasted sweet pepper hummus
Roast a bag of mini sweet peppers and one jalapeno on a sheet pan with olive oil at 400 degrees for about 25 minutes. Cut the tops off the peppers, remove the seeds and add to your food processor along with the other ingredients.
Dill pickle hummus
Simply add a cup of chopped dill pickles, and a few sprigs of fresh dill in your food processor along with your other ingredients.
Tips
Some hummus lovers suggest removing the skins of your chickpeas before blending to achieve a creamier hummus.
An ice cube added to your food processor will also give hummus a creamier texture.
Use a quality tahini paste and don’t skimp.
