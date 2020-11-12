Campbell County added 147 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday to set a new daily record and push its active cases over 1,000 for the first time.
There have now been 1,748 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began, along with 146 probables. The 1,020 active cases in the county is an increase of 132 from the day before, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The daily jump in new cases comes on the same day that Campbell County Public Health said about half of its staff has contracted COVID-19.
In Wyoming, the case counts spiked as well. On Thursday, the state Department of Health reported 17,442 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, a 924-case increase from the day before. There have been another 3,037 probable cases and of the combined cases, 8,767 are active statewide.
The state’s death toll remained at 127 COVID-19 related deaths Thursday. Six of those are Campbell County residents.
Hospitalizations have continued to increase along with the number of cases in the state. As of Thursday, there are 192 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The surge of new cases in Campbell County brought its positivity rate for the past 14 days to above 30%. Statewide, the positivity rate went above 11%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Laramie County continues to have the highest case count in the state, with 2,370 confirmed cases alongside 601 probables. Natrona trails closely behind with 2,310 confirmed cases and 548 probables, followed by Albany 2,078 (188), Fremont 1,872 (283), Campbell County 1,748 (146) and Teton 1,033 (33).
