Starting Wednesday, people who want to serve as a college board trustee can file for the Aug. 17 special election.
The filing period for applicants for the Gillette Community College District board of trustees opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday and runs through 5 p.m. June 8.
If the majority of voters Aug. 17 support an independent college district in Campbell County, it will be governed by a board made up of the seven top vote-getters.
Applicants must be a registered voter in Campbell County, and they must not be currently holding an office or working a job that could conflict with serving on the college district board.
Applications will be at the County Elections Office in the Campbell County Courthouse, 500 S. Gillette Ave., Suite 1602. They also are available online at ccgov.net/867/Elections.
Completed applications must be turned in to the elections office by the end of the business day June 8. There is no filing fee.
If you have any questions on the process, including whether you are able to hold office, call the elections office at 307-686-1892.
