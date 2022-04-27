Stocktrail Elementary to be only dual-language immersion school next year

Rawhide Elementary School Principle Bertine Bahige addresses the Campbell County School Board during a meeting Tuesday to discuss the future of the Dual Language Immersion program at the Educational Services Building in Gillette. The board voted to move the popular program to Stocktrail Elementary School.
Campbell County School Board member Joseph Lawrence speaks during a meeting Tuesday about the Dual Language Immersion program at the Educational Services Building in Gillette. The board voted to move the popular program to Stocktrail Elementary School.
George Dunlap addresses the Campbell County School Board during a public comment session Tuesday regarding the Dual Language Immersion program at the Educational Services Building in Gillette. The board voted to move the popular program to Stocktrail Elementary School.
In a 6-1 vote on Tuesday evening, the Campbell County School Board passed the district’s proposal to merge all K-6 DLI students into Stocktrail Elementary School in the upcoming school year. Stocktrail will transition to a pure language immersion school next year, as most attendance area children would be transferred to Prairie Wind.
Linda Bricker was the only board member who opposed the vote. She's been part of the Stocktrail neighborhood since 1968 and said that the proposal was “the hardest decision” she’s had to make as part of the board so far.
