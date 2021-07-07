Four new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Wyoming on Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to 751 since the pandemic began.
The newly counted deaths came from Big Horn, Goshen, Laramie and Park counties, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Campbell County, with 60 COVID-19 related deaths, has not had a new virus-related death recorded since the Department of Health updated its data March 30.
As of Tuesday, there were two COVID-19 patients in Campbell County Memorial Hospital and the county’s active case count was down to 14, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,793 (as of July 6)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 7,954 (as of July 6)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,029
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 4
- Number of probables: 548
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 25
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,639
- Number of active cases: 14
- Recoveries: 5,121
- Recoveries in past seven days: 16
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 60
- Hospitalizations today: 2
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 125
- Number of probables: 10,083
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 600
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 52,559
- Number of active cases: 476
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 751
- Hospitalizations today: 50
