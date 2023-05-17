Chalk war preview
A man walks along the boardwalk over the Fishing Lake at Dalbey Memorial Park in April. A chalk war and hot dog feed for those in grades 7-12 runs from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. The event is hosted by New Life Youth and takes place at the park's Pat Mueller Shelter.

 News Record File Photo

New Life Youth invite any secondary aged youth to an end of year party from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Dalbey Memorial Park Pat Mueller Shelter.

