Students put their heads into their work as they complete a series of tests Wednesday, March 29, 2023, during the annual Northeast District Math Contest at the Pronghorn Center in Gillette.

A few years ago, school district officials noticed math scores lagging in grades across the board. In grades 3-10, less than half and sometimes nearly a third of the students at the different grade levels were not passing the state tests proficiently.

Will our county school boards and education leaders send teams to the schools which were deemed “exceeding expectations” (Wagonwheel Elementary School & Paintbrush) to analyze what they did right? Perhaps they can gain best practices and apply them to the schools which are underperforming. I was also shocked to read that Campbell County HS is “partially meeting expectations”. Why? Do High Schools still require 4 years of Math, Science, History, Language, and English? But at least there are significant improvements being made, which is promising. Great article.

