A few years ago, school district officials noticed math scores lagging in grades across the board. In grades 3-10, less than half and sometimes nearly a third of the students at the different grade levels were not passing the state tests proficiently.
In the last few years, teachers and district officials worked together to try different programs and learning techniques in the area that drew a lot of concern. The efforts proved successful on testing scores that were recently released by the state department of education. Those scores showed improvement in math in all but one grade — and that grade dropped by less than 1% from the spring 2021 results.
In 19 tested groups, the district averaged improvement in 17 categories from three years ago and 13 categories from two years ago. District-wide, about half of the categories exceeded the state average, according to results released in September. English and science scores have also increased slightly within the district in the last three years, although most areas do lag compared to state percentages.
Brandon Crosby, school district director of curriculum, assessment and professional development, highlighted those results for school board trustees in a regular board meeting Tuesday. The overview of the district’s academic report, essentially a report card from the state, showed how students in Campbell County fared on the state’s Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) they took last school year. The tests are for students in grades 3-10 in English language arts and math. Students in grades 4, 8 and 10 also test in science.
Chairwoman Anne Ochs noted the growth from the third grade math testers in 2021 who were initially a major cause of concern.
“The same group of students that was at 38.64% (testing proficiently) in third grade are now at 48.5%,” she said. “That’s the same cohort.”
Crosby said the district has shown the progress carrying on to different grade levels and also pointed out two new resources the district brought in to help with reading in elementary schools: UFLI, a resource that focuses on phonetics, and Panorama, a program that integrates reading and science together.
The data from the state reports also places schools across Wyoming into four categories: exceeding expectations, meeting expectations, partially meeting expectations and not meeting expectations, which are based on different federal and state guidelines.
Two schools in Campbell County exceeded expectations, 12 met the expectations, seven partially met expectations and two did not meet expectations.
Westwood High School met expectations for a separate alternative school report card.
Expectations for schools include a focused look at how the bottom 25% of students test from year to year, along with the overall percentage of students who test as proficient or advanced. In the high schools, graduation rates, post secondary readiness — the number of students taking college credits — and ninth grade credits are also looked at.
Paintbrush Elementary School exceeded expectations for the second year in a row, while Wagonwheel returned to exceeding after hitting the same mark in 2021.
Will our county school boards and education leaders send teams to the schools which were deemed “exceeding expectations” (Wagonwheel Elementary School & Paintbrush) to analyze what they did right? Perhaps they can gain best practices and apply them to the schools which are underperforming. I was also shocked to read that Campbell County HS is “partially meeting expectations”. Why? Do High Schools still require 4 years of Math, Science, History, Language, and English? But at least there are significant improvements being made, which is promising. Great article.
