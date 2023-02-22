Anyone wanting to find more information on how to start their own business can do so at a “Start Your Own Business” workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Campbell County Public Library.
P.J. Burns, northeast regional director for the Wyoming Small Business Development Center, will head the workshop. It will help those interested in starting their own business test the feasibility of their ideas, identify who their target markets would be, look at financing options and how to create business plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.