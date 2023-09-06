Dancing With Gillette Stars
Buy Now

Attila Barabas rehearses a dance with his wife, Shannon, at the Prairie Sky Venue south of Gillette in October 2022. The couple was among three that performed at last year’s Dancing with the Gillette Stars.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

This year’s Dancing with the Gillette Stars will bring back all things disco with its theme, “Saturday Night Fever.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.