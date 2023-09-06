This year’s Dancing with the Gillette Stars will bring back all things disco with its theme, “Saturday Night Fever.”
And after a build up of Facebook posts and video teases, the YES House Foundation let community members in on who will shine in the contest come October.
The lineup includes Wendy and Tom Balo, Bryan and Kim Garland and Jason and Dawn Tystad. Each couple will have their own choreographers to take them through rhythms and steps they may be unfamiliar with. Those choreographers are: Lindsey Lundvall, Tara Konyn and Tone Campese.
The panel of judges includes two returnees, Tracy Mathews and Ashley Eischeid, and one new face, Eric Barlow.
The Judge’s Choice, People’s Choice and Almighty Dollar awards are all up for grabs as dancers work to impress the audience but also raise the most money for the YES House. The nonprofit is open 24 hours a day to help people who are dealing with difficulties like homelessness, abusive home lives and substance abuse.
The night will also announce the Wandler Award for community members who go above and beyond in supporting the YES House. In the past, Mary Melaragno, YES House Foundation executive director, said the award would take on the name of whoever won the recognition that year. That became confusing to locals so the award will now retain its original name.
Melaragno said the committee is also excited to announce the Heart of the YES House Award. The honor is only given to nominated YES House employees and is a brand new addition to the event.
“We’re really trying to help people see that there’s real people behind (the YES House),” Melaragno said. “They’re truly the unsung heroes who are changing these lives.”
Rather than past set-ups, the hall will have an elevated stage ready instead of dancers performing at floor-level. The stage and attached ramp will allow for those sitting at back tables to see the dancers’ footwork and give a clearer view of the show, Melaragno said.
While the silent auction will be back in full force, there will be no live auction. Instead, Melaragno said the committee will sell raffle tickets for prizes including an Omega Precision gun, a riding lawn mower and a snow blower.
The fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Cam-plex Energy Hall. To reserve a table, call Melaragno at 307-686-0669.
