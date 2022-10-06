A 63-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault and battery after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at a woman who was driving behind the pickup truck he was in Wednesday morning.
The woman reported that she was pulling out of her driveway when she saw a tan Chevy Silverado driving slowly down a private road in northern Campbell County near Bitter Creek Road. She said she pulled up behind the truck to warn the drivers that they were on a private road when the truck stopped and the passenger stepped out onto the roadway, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
(2) comments
So if he had issues in the same area 2 years ago, why did he go back?
Was he late to a Trump rally or something?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.