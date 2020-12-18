Campbell County added 367 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its total Friday, by far the most it has recorded in a single day, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The sudden spike came after days of decreased case counts. The deluge of new cases Friday brought the county’s active cases back up to 256, more than double its count from Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have now been 3,572 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began, the third most for any county in Wyoming behind Laramie and Natrona.
Campbell County spokeswoman Ivy McGowan said a glitch between Campbell County Memorial Hospital and the Wyoming Department of Health's recording systems caused several days worth of cases to pile up and report all at once Friday.
It is unclear exactly how long the glitch had affected the case counts, but it appears to have been corrected going forward, she said.
Bucking the statewide trend of decreased COVID-19 hospitalizations, Campbell County Memorial Hospital saw its count rise to 26, three more than it had the day before.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 367
- Number of probables: 328
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 456
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,572
- Number of active cases: 256
- Recoveries: 3,611
- Recoveries in past seven days: 442
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 22
- Hospitalizations: 26
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 647
- Number of probables: 5,599
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 2,101
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 35,760
- Number of active cases: 2,464
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 351
- Hospitalizations: 157
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 5,689 (940)
Natrona: 4,831 (1,290)
Campbell: 3,572 (328)
Fremont: 3,343 (467)
Albany: 3,088 (280)
Sweetwater: 2,560 (136)
Sheridan: 1,989 (401)
Weston: 366 (77)
Crook: 346 (25)
Johnson: 298 (135)
