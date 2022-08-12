Energy Capital Habitat for Humanity will hold a playhouse planning meeting to begin conversation about its partnership with the International Pathfinder Camporee at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Ponderosa Room of the George Amos Memorial Building.
The organization will partner with the camporee in 2024 to bring county residents the Habitat Playhouse Project that will build playhouses for local families. The project will take time to coordinate and will need volunteers from this summer until summer of 2024.
