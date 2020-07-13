The number of COVID-19 cases in Campbell County continues to grow in a spurt that showed 65% growth in the past three weeks.
Included in those numbers is a city of Gillette employee who tested positive. The city announced Monday it has temporarily closed its customer service office for walk-up and drive-up services because of it.
The city learned of the employee’s positive test result Saturday. There are four other employees from that department who are being tested with results still pending, said city spokesman Geno Palazzari. But the city does not believe the infected employee came in contact with any other city departments.
Campbell County reached 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with 28 cases so far in July. At the end of June, Campbell County had 43 total cases.
There have been 1,506 laboratory confirmed cases and 21 COVID-19-related deaths in Wyoming so far during the pandemic, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Another 17 cases in Campbell County are unconfirmed but probable, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. There have been 51 recoveries in the county and 28 active cases.
The city’s customer service office for walk-up and drive-up services will remain closed until the area is disinfected and all exposed employees are cleared to return to work. In the meantime, payments will still be accepted online and by phone, Palazzari said.
