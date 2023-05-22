Two men found dead at the site of a camper fire Friday morning are believed to have died in a murder-suicide.
Patrick M. Mahoney, 56, is believed to have shot and killed his landlord and employer, Steven E. Hague, 59, with a .308 scoped rifle recovered from the scene at 1500 Midland Road, Sheriff Scott Matheny and Sgt. Dan Maul said Monday afternoon.
Mahoney is then believed to have died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head and Hague died from a gunshot wound that entered his upper shoulder, traveled downward and damaged his aorta, said Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
Wallem identified the men Monday afternoon following an autopsy in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Those are the only two shots fired that investigators are aware of at this time, Maul said.
The incident was called in when someone saw that the camper, which Mahoney lived in, was on fire. His body was “burnt beyond recognition” and he had a gunshot wound to the face when recovered from the fire, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
It was unclear if anyone was inside the fifth-wheel camper when Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and firefighters responded to the 11:06 a.m. report Friday morning. Once at the scene, a man with a significant wound to his shoulder, later identified as Hague, was found outside the camper. Soon after, Mahoney was found inside the camper, Matheny said.
Firefighters provided medical care to one person at the scene. There were two “civilian casualties” and no firefighters were injured in the fire which was controlled by 11:45 a.m., according to a Campbell County Fire Department news release Saturday.
A criminal investigation began when the bodies were found. The scene was secured, search warrants were obtained and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation crime lab was called, Matheny said.
“We believe that the individual that was in the camper fire was the suspect in this situation and that the male outside of the camper was the victim,” Maul said.
The cause of the fire and whether it was intentional or accidental remains unclear.
“I’m awaiting the reports from the arson team from the state to get the final information on that as well,” Maul said.
There were a number of explosions from ammunition inside the flames during the initial response to the fire, Matheny said Monday morning. Maul said the ammunition found at the scene was not “out of the ordinary.”
The Campbell County Fire Department would typically conduct arson investigations, but the Sheriff’s Office and state agencies have gotten involved due to the suspected crime.
Each man was taken to Rapid City for an autopsy Monday morning and the case remains open pending results from the state crime lab and forensic pathologist report.
The Sheriff’s Office declined comment on a possible motive for the murder-suicide.
“While the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office believes a crime has been committed, there’s no cause for community concern and no other members of the community were ever at risk,” Matheny said.
