The city of Gillette has declared a Level 1 snow emergency effective at 1:00 p.m. Monday.
This means that all vehicles must be removed from the designated “Snow Emergency Routes” by 5 p.m. Monday.
Vehicles not removed from the routes by 5 p.m. may be towed at the owner’s expense.
When the snow emergency is over, the city will make an announcement.
The following streets or portions of streets within the City are designated as snow emergency routes:
- Sixth Street from Burma Avenue to Gillette Avenue
- Fourth Street from 4J Road to Gurley Avenue
- Gurley Avenue from 12th Street to 4th Street
- 4J Road from 2nd Street to 8th Street
- Brooks Avenue from 2nd Street to Warlow
- Ninth Street from Butler Spaeth to Highway 59
- Foothills Boulevard from Highway 14-16 to Echeta Road
- Seventh Street from Highway 59 to 4-J Road
