A 29-year-old man shoplifted a computer from Walmart on Sunday evening but was caught nearby and arrested for felony drug possession.
While at Walmart, he switched price tags on a computer tower, monitor and keyboard. The total value of the items was $792, but he paid $12.73 for them. Store staff confronted the man, who drove away in a Dodge Durango.
