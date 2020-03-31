U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney will participate in a one-hour webinar Wednesday to answer questions about recent legislation and the ways Congress is acting to help local small businesses.
It is hosted by the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Wyoming Business and Industry Federation.
It will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday. People should sign up through the chamber.
