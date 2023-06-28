Coal Numbers (copy)
A loaded coal train travels south from the Eagle Butte Coal Mine north of Gillette in 2022. Coal mine tours are now available through the Gillette Visitors Center.

Anyone wanting to check out a coal mine either for the first time or just for fun can now join in tours offered by the Gillette Visitors Center through Sept. 30. The Eagle Butte coal mine tours begin at either 9 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

