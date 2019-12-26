Wyhatt Morris, 10, plays a game while his mother Tori prepares to give blood and Danielle Christopherson, right, waits to complete her own donation at the Campbell County Recreation Center during the 11th Annual Guns and Hoses blood drive on Friday. Both donated to the firefighters, for Morris because Wyhatt picked them, and for Chrisopherson because her fiancé is a firefighter.
The 12th annual Guns and Hoses blood drive starts Thursday morning and will continue through Saturday.
The friendly competition between Team Fire and Team Law, the Campbell County firefighters and local law enforcement officials, is to see which can get the most blood donors out over the three-day event.
