Basin Electric Power Co-Op employees protest against vaccine mandates

Basin Electric Power Co-Op employees from both Dry Fork Station and Laramie River Station in Wheatland protest against a potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate and ask for help from the state’s legislators Tuesday afternoon outside Dry Fork Station north of Gillette.
Dry Fork Station employee Jacob Rust holds an American flag at the entrance of the power plant Tuesday afternoon as Basin Electric Power Co-Op employees from both Dry Fork Station and Laramie River Station in Wheatland protest against a potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Heavy rains, whipping winds and bitter temperatures couldn't deter the American spirit in a group of Basin Electric Power Co-Op employees as they gathered at the entrance of Dry Fork Station north of Gillette Tuesday afternoon to protest the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
With Wyoming state legislature meeting this week, the group made a last-minute effort to ensure their voices are heard as they seek out assistance from Wyoming's leaders to prevent any mandates impacting their workplaces.
