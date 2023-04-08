Whether they were meant to keep animals in, or keep people out, or keep snow from piling up, fences have been part of Campbell County’s history for decades.
Now, a new type of fence has some residents up in arms. A geofence, to be specific.
The Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to use a geofencing technology to track spending habits at the National High School Finals Rodeo this summer.
Geofencing is a service that uses radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, GPS or cellular data to trigger an action when a mobile device enters or leaves an imaginary boundary based on a geographic area.
Virtual fences will be placed around Cam-plex and Campbell County. When people cross those imaginary fence lines, it will pick up information from three major credit cards, their debit cards and their cellphone.
This has attracted opposition, with some people calling it a violation of one’s constitutional rights and equating it with China and communism.
Jessica Seders, executive director of the Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she shares people’s concerns on privacy invasion.
“We can’t identify particular people,” she said, adding that all the data will say is whether a person is local and where they’re spending their money. “We don’t see their names, age or phone number.”
The visitors center is using $31,000 from a state grant to pay Zartico, a Utah-based company, to gather the data.
“We aren’t collecting data that’s not already being collected,” Seders said. “This is just a company that can give us that information.”
The data will give the visitors center, as well as local officials, a much better idea of the impact an event has on the local economy. Up until now, they’ve had to go off of estimates and formulas.
During the public comment period at a county commissioners meeting Tuesday, Bill Fortner with Wyoming Constitutionalists — which is unaffiliated with the Wyoming Constitution Party — criticized the commissioners for not being informed on the Constitution. He said if they knew the Constitution, they would’ve known that geofencing is a violation of people’s constitutional rights.
“It’s not only dishonest and unethical, it’s against the law,” he said. “It’s one of the highest crimes that can be committed.”
“We have been saying for years that Campbell County is headed straight towards communism. It’s finally happened,” Jacob Dalby wrote in a letter that was read aloud by his mother, Kimberly.
Fortner called it “Chinese propaganda,” and that “there’s nothing that says the information made right here in Campbell County is not going to end up in China.”
“How do we know the virtual fences will ever be removed, or the data tracking will ever end once it starts?” he asked.
He wondered if the NHSFR and the International Pathfinders Camporee would be happy if they learned about this.
“Let’s see how fast they turn that contract back and walk away,” he said. “When did you intend to tell them that you would steal their private information and track them like criminals while they visit our county?”
Fortner wasn’t alone. In the letter read aloud by his mother, Jacob Dalby called for Butch Knutson to resign.
“For your in favor support of the tracking program purchased by Campbell County, a communist act, I demand your immediate resignation as commissioner,” Jacob wrote.
Knutson said he wasn’t in favor of the geofencing technology, and he didn’t appreciate the accusation.
“Sometimes, people just come and get a little ahead of themselves. I don’t like what I just got accused of,” he said. “I think it’s a red China deal, but all I said was, I’d really like to know how much money comes in. Sometimes I’d appreciate it when people bring their narratives to this board, that they give it a second thought or a third thought, because I feel like I’ve been slandered.”
Commissioner Del Shelstad, who was not present at the lodging tax board meeting where this was brought up, said he was “100% against” data tracking.
Commission Chair Colleen Faber said companies are “gathering that data regardless of what we do.”
Commissioner Kelley McCreery said he’s all about rights and the Constitution, but wondered what impact the commission could have on this.
“If we the commissioners put a kibosh to this in Campbell County, will that stop them from still spying on you?” he asked.
“No, but it will be showing that you’re doing your job and actually supporting us, the people,” Kimberly Dalby said.
“On my phone, sometimes there’s an update and I have to agree to it, I don’t even know what it is, to continue to use my phone,” McCreery said. “We’re involved in this thing that’s been going on.”
“It’s illegal though,” Fortner said. “The state needs to stand against that.”
“Where do you fight that battle?” McCreery asked. “So it starts here and then you’re going to go to the state and then the nation?”
“Congress is fighting it right now with TikTok, that’s just the beginning,” Fortner said.
Kimberly Dalby asked who is authorizing Zartico to come to Campbell County and put up these geofences.
“They don’t even come. It’s already being done,” Faber said. “Every day we use a credit card or cellphone, if you have Google Maps … all that is being gathered.”
Seders said the data is being pulled by other companies that Zartico buys into. The visitors centers in Sheridan and Cheyenne use Zartico, as does the state Office of Tourism, Seders said. Sheridan and Cheyenne use it specifically to measure their rodeos.
“I think we’re probably one of the last to do this,” she said. “We just hadn’t had the money to do it before.”
Seders said people have already reached out to her to find out when the next Lodging Tax Board meeting is.
The meeting will be at Cam-plex at 3 p.m. April 20. Seders said anyone interested in learning more can attend the meeting or call the visitors center at 686-0040.
Kimberly said it’s her right to update her phone, but “for them to come in and say, ‘I know Kim just went to the Cam-plex,’ you know what? Follow me.
“Find out what happens, because I’m going to get you for stalking.”
