Officials from more than a dozen agencies in both Wyoming and Nebraska are still searching for Chance Englebert, the 25-year-old Moorcroft man who went missing Saturday night.
Authorities expanded their search area Wednesday in their attempt to locate Chance and reunite him with his family.
His wife Baylee said Thursday morning that there haven’t been many updates on Chance’s whereabouts.
On Wednesday morning, police set up their command station at the Kiwanis Lodge by the YMCA Trails West Camp. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said Thursday’s search will expand in a more westward direction. Additionally, watercraft is being used along the North Platte River to see if there are any sightings of Englebert along the riverbank in areas that are tougher to access by foot.
Goshen County Search and Rescue and their K-9 were seen working the Monument Pathway along the north side of the river Wednesday morning as well.
Gering Police Captain Jason Rogers said Englebert was visiting family in Gering on Saturday. According to a timeline of events, Englebert departed the home on O Street and began walking north on 10th Street.
Rogers said the last confirmed sighting of Chance was at 7:49 p.m. Saturday when a woman saw him walking past a Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Gering heading toward Scottsbluff.
He’s also seen at 7:51 p.m. Saturday in video surveillance that captured him walking past the intersection of Martha Drive in Gering.
He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved Wrangler button-up shirt, blue Wrangler jeans and a black-and-white hat. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a scar on his hip.
Chance and Baylee, along with their newborn baby, were visiting family in Gering over the weekend.
Baylee said she also got word that someone had seen her husband between 9 and 10 p.m. Saturday near the small town of Terrytown standing under a tree during a storm.
Chance was one of the 580 Blackjewel LLC employees who were told to leave and not report for work after the company’s bankruptcy was denied July 1. Baylee said she doesn’t think that has anything to do with his disappearance.
He had already secured another job at Blakeman Propane in Moorcroft and was supposed to start work Monday.
Rogers is asking the public for any information on Englebert’s whereabouts, and people can call 308-436-5088 if they have any new information.
