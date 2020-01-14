Students Rawhide Elementary are no strangers to experiencing other cultures through programs like the dual-language Immersion Program. On Monday morning, the kids got to experience the Russian culture through dance.
The Rotary Children's Fund, which helps young artists and musicians travel throughout the world and works to introduce new cultures across country borders, came to Rawhide to perform some traditional Russian folk dancing, as well as give the kids the opportunity to try playing some Russian instruments.
