Tyrone Bonner, 45, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of battery and felony aggravated assault Saturday morning after officers investigated a bar fight that happened early Thursday morning where Bonner allegedly used a bar stool as a weapon.
Officers were called to Lakeside Liquors around 1:30 a.m. Thursday because of two men fighting. By the time they arrived, one man was still there and the other, later identified as Bonner, had left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.