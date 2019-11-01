A 37-year-old man was not hurt Friday morning when his gray 1996 Toyota pickup rolled over on Wyoming Highway 59 Friday morning.
The WHP initially reported that Ramirez was hurt, not seriously, and transported to the hospital, but has since corrected that information.
At about 6:49 a.m., Nixson Garcia Ramirez was heading southbound at mile marker 87 about 10 miles north of Wright when his vehicle flipped over, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reports.
Fire and emergency responders checked out Ramirez, Lt. Colton Lenz said.
Ramirez was ticketed for having tire tread without sufficient depth to be safely driven. Inclement weather and road conditions also are being investigated at as possible causes of the crash.
The posted speed limit is “not necessarily the speed you should be traveling at” in winter conditions, Lenz said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
