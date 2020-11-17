The Campbell County Public Library’s November book discussion will examine Nathaniel Philbrick’s “In the Heart of the Sea.”
A National Book Award winner for nonfiction and New York Times bestseller, the novel tells the tale of the whale ship Essex that was sunk by an angry sperm whale leaving the crew to drift for more than three months in small boats. Ron Howard’s 2015 film starting Chris Hemsworth and Cillian Murphy was based on the novel.
