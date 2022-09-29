Campbell County High School graduates during the 2021 commencement ceremony at the Wyoming Center. Future graduates will be able to get a seal of biliteracy on their diplomas if they can show proficiency in another language.
High school students in Campbell County may now receive up to two seals of biliteracy on their diplomas: a state seal and a district seal.
In January, Campbell County School District implemented its own Seal of Biliteracy, which shows that students are fluent and functional in at least two languages. In February, state legislators passed the language proficiency-seal of biliteracy bill and Tuesday, the state seal was approved for use within the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.