Total lunar eclipse
A total lunar eclipse creates a red full moon visible from Boxelder Road on Sunday, May 15. Known as a blood moon, the planet spent about 85 minutes in earth’s shadow. A total lunar eclipse, dubbed the Beaver Blood Moon, is expected to begin about 1 a.m. Tuesday and reach totality at 3:17 a.m.

Early Tuesday morning, a total lunar eclipse will be visible across North America, including Campbell County.

The eclipse will reach totality at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday, but the event starts a couple hours before.

