Workers at the Buckskin coal mine north of Gillette will have to take two weeks of furlough in the next couple of months in a move to reduce costs amid a prolonged weak thermal coal market.
The mine’s parent corporation, Omaha, Nebraska-based Kiewit Corp., announced Tuesday that Buckskin workers have been informed of the furloughs, which will be done a week at a time once this month and another next month, company spokeswoman Jessica Jensen said in a statement.
“Due to market conditions, the Buckskin Mining Co. has communicated to our employees a planned two-week furlough beginning in August,” according to the statement. “Each crew will be furloughed for one week in August and one week in September.
“No employees are losing their jobs or their benefits.”
In March near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wyoming, 60 Buckskin workers were laid off.
The furloughs will affect nearly 190 workers, according to employment numbers reported by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.
See Wednesday’s News Record online for more on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.