Decorations come down
Decorations outside the Campbell County Courthouse come down on Tuesday morning.

 News Record Photo/August Frank

Campbell County was saying goodbye to 2019 Tuesday morning as crews worked to take down holiday decorations that have been on the Campbell County Courthouse for the last month came down. Large holiday that lined the walls were slowly lowered to the ground as was a "Happy Holidays" sign in lights atop the building.

