The Campbell County School District will host the first-of-its-kind STEM showcase for about 1,500 elementary school students starting at 9 a.m. May 3 at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
Secondary students and fifth and sixth graders will act as teachers. There will be a variety of workshops and hands-on activities, including a display of projects the older students created.
