Friday night downtown cruises will continue Friday evenings downtown even as some COVID-19 restrictions are relaxing.
Starting at 6 p.m. every Friday, cars can cruise Gillette Avenue up to Seventh and Eighth streets, or vice versa, then hook back around. Residents will get a chance to show off their vehicles, honk their horns and say hi to family, friends and loved ones.
