Campbell County firefighter Tyrell Gill holds up a pill bottle as he plays a game of “toy or tool” with first graders Friday at Lakeview Elementary School in Gillette. The department has been visiting local schools to promote fire prevention week.
Student Ethan Becker demonstrates how to stop, drop and roll Friday during a fire prevention visit with Campbell County firefighters Tyrell Gill, left, and Jedadiah Palmer at Lakeview Elementary School in Gillette.
It was a rambunctious crowd of first graders that greeted Campbell County Fire Department Fire Captain Cody Okray at Pronghorn Elementary School Thursday morning.
As he questioned the students on the intricacies of a smoke detector — for instance, what is a smoke detector? — about 30 hands were raised into the air. Nearly all of those hands stayed up for the entire 25-minute presentation.
