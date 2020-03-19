The business casualties from COVID-19 are mounting fast in and around Gillette as people practice social distancing. That means eating out less, fewer shopping trips and avoiding the nightlife at local bars.
At The Railyard restaurant in downtown Gillette, it’s also meant laying off seven employees because of the sudden downturn in business.
Local business owners said they hope the situation ends soon. Some say the media and public hysteria is over-hyping the coronavirus threat, while others already feeling the economic impact have been forced to act to save their businesses.
At The Railyard, general manager Trey McConnell said he hopes to bring laid off staff back again as soon as possible.
“It’s a temporary layoff. Once it picks back up we’re going to bring everybody back,” he said. “We have to kind of preserve what we have right now.
“Everybody understood. We’re a pretty tight, family run operation here, so they knew me doing that made me sick to my stomach and they kind of felt my pain. They know this is the kind of decision I have to make.”
McConnell said customers the restaurant has had recently have ordered fewer steaks and more comfort food like hamburgers, sandwiches and fish and chips.
And while St. Patrick’s Day saw a decent turnout, business the last few days is “probably down 38%, 42%,” he said.
“I think people are trying to tighten up a little bit,” he said.
At Foothills Theatre, there will not be any new-release movies in the near future because studios suspended production on and distribution of new films.
For example, “F9,” the latest in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, was scheduled to be released in April has been pushed back because of the impact the coronavirus is having on the world’s economy and distribution landscape.
The only new movie scheduled to come out in the near future is “Trolls World Tour,” which will be released at theaters and through video on demand. Giving people the option to watch at home also may hurt the theater’s business.
“If it doesn’t get better we’ll have to close for a little while,” Foothills Theatre general manager Rod Schaefer said.
The theater also is having to deal with the health aspects of COVID-19.
It has instituted policy changes such as:
- Not filling up to more than 50% of a theater to encourage people to sit separately from one another.
- Instead of refilling popcorn buckets and soda cups at the concession stand, the theater will provide customers with a medium popcorn and large drink at the same price as the original refills. People must still have their bucket and cup with them.
In downtown Gillette, Crazy Woman Mercantile owner Vernetta Yantes said business has been slow over the last 10 days to two weeks.
“If people don’t come downtown, they don’t go shopping,” she said. “It’s funny how that works.”
Yantes said she’s observed frustration and anger as well as concern from people.
“More than anything else, they’re just hacked off about the whole thing,” she said. “You know, why? Why does this have to happen when it does, you know? And of course none of us have that answer.”
“And that’s the frustrating thing. None of us have that answer and we don’t know what to do about it other than wash our hands.”
Some customers have been coming to the store asking Yantes for assistance in picking up knitting, crocheting and stitching materials so they have something to do in case they have to stay home.
One customer was unsure where she wanted to go with her quilt project.
“Even if she doesn’t spend a single penny, I’ve helped her and that’s all that matters,” Yantes said.
Standing up to the ‘panic’
The spread of COVID-19 and the economic uncertainty also has caused some residents to stock up on personal safety items.
The sale of ammunition has picked up at some places like Gun Traders, although employee Barb Carlisle said she hasn’t seen much of an uptick in the sale of firearms.
Residents Mark Martin and Michelle Martin said they bought plenty of ammo on Sunday.
The couple have a 20-year-old daughter who Michelle said needs to have a gun to protect herself.
“You can’t be a sitting duck to society, people are getting crazy,” Michelle said.
“People are super crazy,” added Mark. “If they run out of food, they will take yours.”
People in Gillette are handling the situation as best they can, but they “don’t need to panic,” Carlisle said about hoarding any kind of items.
“That causes more problems than the problem itself,” she said.
Nothing to fear
The Center Bar has amplified its health safety precautions such as increasing the amount of hand sanitizer it has and cleaning with more bleach, but bartender Stacey Brown said she is not afraid of the outbreak.
Some bars and restaurants across the country have been forced to close down until the situation passes, but not everyone agrees with that move.
“I don’t think it’s right to force a private business to shut down,” Brown said.
If someone is going to get the virus they will get it regardless of where they are, she said.
The world is overreacting, added Michelle Martin.
“It’s worse than 9/11, because 9/11 didn’t shut everything down like this,” she said.
What’s next?
Some residents believe the spread of the virus will slow down in the coming weeks while others think it will continue until after November’s presidential election.
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has reported a few people have come to its Gillette office asking about work or unemployment services.
“We’re just preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” said Wyoming Department of Workforce Services office manager Rick Mansheim. “I don’t know if there will be increases (of unemployed) here. We’re trying to be prepared regardless.”
A couple of ways the office is doing that is by making sure the agency can help people remotely and it is creating contingency plans for staff if case anyone gets sick. That includes figuring out who could cover the office and provide services.
Who knows what the future holds, but hope remains in Gillette.
The community is going to have to weather this storm and see what comes next, McConnell said.
“People need to relax,” Shaefer said. “It will eventually pass.”
