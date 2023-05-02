Grass Fire
Campbell County firefighters respond to a grass fire started by an overheated baler along South Garner Lake Road in August 2022.

 News Record File Photo

Campbell County Commissioners and the Gillette City Council will need to have more conversations before they come to an agreement on how Cam-plex and the Campbell County Fire Department are funded in the upcoming fiscal year.

