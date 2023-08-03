Crime Brief Social Image #2

Two teenage boys were arrested on several charges after forcing their way into a home and shooting a girl with an airsoft gun before running away Wednesday evening.

(1) comment

Current Resident
Current Resident

Impressive collection of humans the Yes house maintains, surely these can be rehabilitated.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.