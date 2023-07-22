Moorcroft's Chancey Williams plays the NHSFR stage he watched Chris LeDoux play 30 years ago

A crowd of young cowboys and cowgirls pushed against the chain link fence standing between them and the darkened stage that faced the Morningside Park grandstands.
The lights were low and the headlining act had just been announced. Hands in the crowd clapped together, waving glowing blue bracelets in rhythm, as the band and the man they came to see took their spots on stage.
The very next day, those National High School Finals Rodeo contestants would be on the other side of that fence, entering that same arena in the highest stakes moments of their seasons, maybe even the highest stakes moments of their young rodeo lives.
But in those moments, both the next day and the crowd waited. The man taking stage had waited a long time too.
He was once a part of that crowd, a 12-year-old cowboy and future national rodeo finalist from Moorcroft, there to see a Wyoming music star.
Then the stage lights glowed, speakers blared and Chancey Williams came full circle, revisiting a chapter of his rodeo and music careers opened long ago.
Last weekend, Williams and his country music band opened the 75th anniversary of the national high school finals 30 years after Gillette first hosted it and 30 years after he was a local kid in the crowd, there to see the Cowboy State’s own Chris LeDoux.
“It was my very first concert ever, right there at Morningside Park, watching Chris,” Williams said. “I grew up watching his career and music. This many years later, I’m the guy up there on the stage.”
July 25, 1993
Chris LeDoux had a long career in country music and had been at it more than a decade by the time the National High School Finals Rodeo first came to Gillette. By that point, the Wyoming rodeo star who won state championships himself had reached nationwide fame.
His national exposure took off when Garth Brooks featured him on the song “Much too young (to feel this damn old)” in 1989 and carried into the ’90s. But his Wyoming legend began long before that.
“In my eyes, as a seventh-grade Wyoming kid, I thought Chris LeDoux was as big as Garth Brooks,” Williams said. “I guess I didn’t really know the difference. I just thought everybody in the world knew who Chris LeDoux was.”
Besides being a Wyomingite and relatively local talent, “(LeDoux) was also a real rodeo guy and that made him even more popular,” said Dan Barks, former Cam-plex general manager, who helped recruit and host that first NHSFR at Cam-plex.
“Most country singers have never experienced being a participant in the rodeo, always a spectator,” Barks added. “He was the real deal.”
Known to some as the workingman’s country singer, LeDoux sang songs of ranching, rodeo circuits and a life many identify with in the Cowboy State. Not unlike the songs Williams built his own music career playing.
He remembers a lot about that night, including LeDoux’s opener, Pam Tillis. Particularly, he remembers being impressed that she was the one opening for LeDoux, and not the other way around. She may have had a bigger national profile, but not among that crowd of contestants.
“Chris was huge in Wyoming, huge in rodeo and it’s his home state,” Williams said.
That was the calculus of the time.
“He wasn’t one of the headliners of the day but certainly in Wyoming he was,” Barks said. “And among real cowboys and cowgirls he was.
“Of course, the whole family including the athletes were well aware of, ‘Hey, there’s a real cowboy singing country music and he’s going to be on stage tonight,’” Barks added. “It was a big draw for that segment of the population.”
According to a News Record article published the day after LeDoux’s 1993 performance, his set was delayed 30 minutes that night. A mix up in the seating led to contestants from bleachers beside the stage being moved into the standing-room space up front, which put a lot of teens in extra close quarters.
Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies at the time told those in the back of the crowd who were pushing themselves forward that they were putting those in the front “in real serious danger,” the articles states.
Clearly, the crowd was into it.
“I can still see the stage set in Morningside Park … the stands were packed, there were a lot of people there,” Williams said.
All these years later, the memory is fresh in his mind.
It was his very first concert. He went to the show with his brother, Charlie. The crowd was packed and LeDoux lived up to the expectations.
Chancey’s dad, Dennis, drove in from Moorcroft to watch Williams play last weekend, 30 years after he remembers standing in the same arena, with his sons, watching LeDoux.
“It’s just unbelievable,” he said about watching his son headline that same stage. “He’s worked so hard to get to here.”
‘Make it happen’
When approached with the chance to open this year’s national high school finals in Gillette, his honorary hometown, Williams didn’t think twice.
“Whatever it takes to make it happen, make it happen.” he said.
Williams was just entering junior high back in 1993, but he went on to compete in the National High School Finals as a saddle bronc rider, including a trip to the finals in Springfield, Illinois in 2000, where he again watched a show headlined by LeDoux.
On more than one occasion he’s been one of those young faces, partially concealed by a cowboy hat, looking up at the bright lights and the Wyoming man in the center of them.
“I guess it’s just special because I remember being a high school rodeo kid,” he said. “You look up to guys like Chris … I hope those guys look up to me that same way.
“I want to be a role model for those guys, sing good songs about cowboys and put on a good show so in 20 years they’ll be like, ‘Hey man, I remember seeing Chancey Williams at the high school finals in 2023.’”
Each one of those kids is a potential fan, a potential rodeo champion and, who knows, maybe even the next one to take that stage one day.
“Maybe it’s some kid’s first concert too,” Williams said. “Maybe someday he’ll be a singer and he’ll be playing there.”
