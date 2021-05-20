Semi rollover near Wright

Campbell County Fire Department firefighters responded to the rollover of a semi truck filled with asphalt that spilled onto Highway 59 near Wright Thursday.

 Courtesy photo

Wyoming Highway 59 between Gillette and Wright is closed because of a semi rollover that happened late Thursday morning.

 Kate Eischeid, a battalion chief with the Campbell County Fire Department, said the rollover happened about a mile north of Wright. It was reported at 11:29 a.m.

 The semi had been carrying asphalt, which was dumped onto Highway 59 during the rollover. The truck is still lying in the southbound lane.

As of noon Thursday, the estimated time of reopening was three to five hours, and Eischeid said firefighters will likely spend the rest of the afternoon cleaning up the scene.

The driver was the only person in the truck, and that person was taken by ambulance to Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Eischeid said. The driver's condition is unknown, but Eischeid said she believed the injuries were not life threatening. 

Eischeid said the cause of the rollover is unknown at this point.

