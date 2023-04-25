A woman who ran away from the Campbell County Detention Center while taking out the trash has been bound over to District Court.
Elaina A. Schreibeis, 37, waiver her preliminary hearing April 14 and was bound over to District Court for attempted escape from official detention, a felony, and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer.
In a motion filed April 20, her public defender Dallas Lamb requested that Schreibeis’s April 25 arraignment be continued to a later date, citing a conflicting medical appointment for that day that had previously been made.
Schreibeis intends to plead guilty to the charges, according to the document.
She was arrested at about 2:45 a.m. April 8 after a short-lived try at running away from the Campbell County jail.
A jail officer let Schreibeis and two other inmates outside to throw away trash from inside the jail, with Schreibeis in front of the line. When the jail officer stepped outside behind them he saw that Schreibeis was not by the dumpster with the other two inmates then noticed her walking away from the jail south toward the employee parking lot, according to court documents.
The jail officer walked her way, ordering her to stop. Then Schreibeis began running south and across Boxelder Road toward Autumn Court on the other side of the street. While running away from the jail officer, Schreibeis was removing her black and white inmate jumpsuit.
He caught up with Schreibeis and found her hiding behind a tree on the south side of Boxelder, across the street from the jail and Sheriff’s Office. He told her to get on the ground multiple times, which she refused, then he threatened to use a Taser. She complied and was detained, according to court documents.
She was in jail awaiting sentencing on a possession with intent to deliver fentanyl charge she pleaded guilty to Feb. 23.
In a plea agreement, prosecutors recommended an imposed six- to 10-year prison sentence and that sentencing enhancements would not be sought. In exchange, Schreibeis would have to talk to law enforcement.
The fentanyl charge stems from when police officers helped Probation and Parole with a home visit for a woman where Schreibeis was living. Both women admitted to using fentanyl within the previous 24 hours. Schreibeis’ probation officer searched through her purse and found three jeweler’s bags with 19 blue pills stamped “M30.”
They found 10 pills in one bag and eight pills in the other. Four more pills were found in Schreibeis’ car. The pills were suspected to be fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and were packaged consistent with selling drugs, according to court documents.
A small metal container with THC wax was also found in her purse. A syringe with liquid meth, $400 cash and drug paraphernalia were found in her car. Multiple tin foil wrappers with burnt fentanyl were found in the residence. A locked container was found in a suitcase. Inside the container was a jeweler’s bag with crystal meth, suspected of belonging to Schreibeis. The woman in the home said that she smokes about 20 fentanyl pills each day and admitted to buying them from Schreibeis for $15 per pill, according to court documents.
In all, officers found 22 fentanyl pills, 1.26 grams of crystal meth, about 1 gram of THC wax, two partially burnt fentanyl pills wrapped in tinfoil and 2 units of liquid meth.
Schreibeis has previous possession convictions, including one from July 2016 and two in March 2017 in Sheridan County as well as two convictions from October 2020 in Campbell County, according to court documents.
