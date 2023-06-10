Edible Prairie
Registration is now open for those looking for a fresh selection of produce each week by way of the Edible Prairie Project’s summer veggie baskets. New this year, the project is also supplying 15 families who qualify for federal help free locally grown protein in their baskets thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Hughes Charitable Foundation.

