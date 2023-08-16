SHOPLIFTING
WALMART: Police are looking for two boys who allegedly stole more than $3,000 worth of items from the store over a three-day period. A 54-year-old store employee told police that two unknown boys shoplifted $3,638.67 in Pokemon cards, fishing equipment and miscellaneous toys from Aug. 5-7, Police Capt. Kelly Alger. Officers were given pictures of the suspects as well as itemized receipts, and the investigation continues.
FORGERY
1900 BLOCK ENERGY COURT: A 50-year-old man said his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend forged his name on numerous checks totaling $12,000 from February 2021 to November 2021. He provided officers with copies of the checks, as well as numerous papers where he said the woman had practiced writing his signature. His accountant is looking into this and will provide police with more information as it becomes available, Alger said, and the investigation continues.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
ALEUTE LANE: An 18-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a red Chevy Impala in a driveway of a home it did not belong. The 18-year-old was unconscious in the driver’s seat, and he was covered in his own vomit and was unresponsive, Alger said. When he eventually woke up, he showed signs of being drunk, and he admitted to drinking tequila and whiskey. He did not remember driving to the location he was currently at. He was taken to the hospital, and after being cleared by ER staff, he was arrested for youthful DUI.
EMS ASSIST
BOXELDER ROAD AND FOX PARK ROAD: A 53-year-old man was taken to the hospital for a medical issue Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to help EMS with the 53-year-old, who was unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a truck that was still in drive. The man was not responding, and due to the circumstances, officers broke out a passenger window. They put the truck in park, removed the keys and pulled the man out and laid him on the ground. He would only respond to sternum rubs and go in and out of consciousness. He was taken to the hospital, and his medical diagnosis is unknown at this point, Alger said.
GAS LEAK
900 BLOCK ASPEN LANE: Firefighters responded to a reported propane leak Tuesday afternoon. They found that the cause of the leak was from the pressure relief valve on the approximately 500-gallon tank. Firefighters worked with a Thunder Basin Propane employee to stop the leak, a Campbell County Fire Department press release said. Four homes were evacuated, and Kluver Road was closed for a time due to the leak.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
MATHESON ROAD: A 58-year-old woman called deputies Tuesday because she believes someone put sugar in the diesel tanks of her tractor and pickup. Both vehicles had been running fine up until a couple of days ago, when they started running poorly, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The woman’s hired man was going to take a fuel sample to CAT for testing and the investigation continues.
2200 BLOCK FOOTHILLS BOULEVARD: A 30-year-old woman said she was walking home Tuesday night after visiting someone at the hospital when a black sedan with tinted windows drove by. Someone in the car threw two eggs at her, hitting her left leg just above the ankle. She was not hurt and there are no suspects, Alger said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
HOME DEPOT: A 43-year-old man said one of his company’s vehicles, a 2020 Chevy Silverado, was keyed while it was parked at either Home Depot or Menards between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. There were three large slash marks on the front passenger side door. Officers are reviewing video footage from both stores and the investigation continues, Alger said.
TRAFFIC CRASH
FRONTAGE ROAD AND ENERGY STREET: No one was ticketed after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. A 58-year-old in a Ram was driving on Energy Street when he missed his turn onto Frontage Road. He backed up to try to make the turn, and didn’t see a 2020 Chevy Spark, driven by a 73-year-old man. The two vehicles collided. There was no damage to the truck, while the Chevy had less than $1,000 in damage. No one was hurt or ticketed, Alger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.