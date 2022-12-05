Police officers arrested a 39-year-old man Saturday night for domestic battery after an alleged fight about snacks.
A 78-year-old man called police after a 27-year-old man came to his door with a bloody lip and nose, asking for help. Officers responded to the call in the 900 block of Warren Avenue. The 27-year-old told officers his live-in boyfriend, the 39-year-old, hit him in the face during a verbal argument over snacks, Police Lt. Jason Marcus said. The 27-year-old had a bloody nose, fat lip and a 1-inch cut inside his mouth.
