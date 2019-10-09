Dar Smith walks by a fall-themed window display on Gillette Avenue as snow begins to fall more heavily Wednesday morning. Smith got her snowblower out the previous night and gassed it up in preparation for the expected 6-12 inches of snow Wednesday and Thursday.
Dar Smith walks by a fall-themed window display on Gillette Avenue as snow begins to fall more heavily Wednesday morning. Smith got her snowblower out the previous night and gassed it up in preparation for the expected 6-12 inches of snow Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.